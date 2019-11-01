Pair charged with shooting man in wheelchair in Englewood

article

A woman and man are accused of shooting a man in a wheelchair earlier this week in Englewood on the South Side.

Ebony Figures, 34, is charged with a felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, Chicago police said.

Pierre Tolefree, 33, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, drug possession and being an armed habitual criminal, police said.

They allegedly entered an apartment about 10:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 6100 block of South Green Street and confronted a wheelchair-bound man, police said at the time.

Figures allegedly took out a gun and shot the 30-year-old man in the lower leg, police said. It was unclear what sparked the confrontation.

Pierre Tolefree | Chicago police

The man in the wheelchair met officers outside and was taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Advertisement

Officers arrested the Figures and Tolefree shortly after.

Figures, of Englewood, and Tolefree, of Calumet Heights, were ordered by a Cook County judge without bail, according to county records. They are due in court again Nov. 5.