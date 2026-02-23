Chicago woman arrested minutes after man shot during argument

The Brief A 27-year-old woman was arrested 25 minutes after a man was shot in the Near North Side neighborhood. The man was struck in the foot and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The incident appears to be domestic-related.



A Chicago woman was arrested within 25 minutes of allegedly shooting a man in the Near North Side neighborhood last week.

What we know:

Police said 27-year-old Eboni Evans was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Friday on the same block where the shooting happened.

About 25 minutes earlier, Evans allegedly shot and injured a 40-year-old man in the 100 block of West Maple Street.

Eboni Evans | CPD

According to police, the shooting happened during an argument. Evans reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the man in the left foot. He was treated at the scene and then transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Evans was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm.

Police said the incident appears to be domestic-related.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument was about, as well as the relationship between Evans and the victim.

What's next:

Evans was due in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.