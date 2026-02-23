Chicago woman arrested minutes after man shot during argument
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was arrested within 25 minutes of allegedly shooting a man in the Near North Side neighborhood last week.
What we know:
Police said 27-year-old Eboni Evans was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Friday on the same block where the shooting happened.
About 25 minutes earlier, Evans allegedly shot and injured a 40-year-old man in the 100 block of West Maple Street.
Eboni Evans | CPD
According to police, the shooting happened during an argument. Evans reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the man in the left foot. He was treated at the scene and then transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.
Evans was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm.
Police said the incident appears to be domestic-related.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what the argument was about, as well as the relationship between Evans and the victim.
What's next:
Evans was due in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.