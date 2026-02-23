Cook County house fire leaves 2 women dead

The Brief Two women were killed in an early-morning house fire in suburban Northlake. Firefighters found the victims inside a home on West Drive after being called to the scene around 1:25 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no one else was inside the home.



Two women were killed after a fire broke out at a home Monday morning in suburban Northlake.

What we know:

Northlake first responders were called to the blaze around 1:25 a.m. at a residence located at 74 West Drive.

The Northlake Fire Protection District and several other local fire agencies worked to extinguish the blaze which had "fully engulfed" the building. During their efforts, two women were found inside the home.

Susan Palos, 65, who lived at the home, and her family member Maricarmen Wilkerson, 63, were taken to local hospitals where they later died.

Police said no one else was inside the residence at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.