Pallet yard catches fire in Back of the Yards, no injuries reported

A fire at a pallet yard in Back of the Yards was struck out without any injuries Thursday, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported just after 5 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Aberdeen Street, Chicago police said.

Fire crews upgraded the alarm to a Level 1 HazMat as a precautionary measure after learning that the blaze was in an industrial area, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Frank Velez.

“Anytime you have a facility where you’re unaware of the contents inside, you have to take precautionary measures prior to doing anything,” Velez said.

The fire was struck out by 6:15 a.m., Velez said. No injuries were reported, and the damage was contained to pallets and a trailer.