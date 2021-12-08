Palmer House celebrates 150 years in downtown Chicago

An iconic Chicago hotel celebrated an impressive anniversary Wednesday and threw a big party to celebrate.

The Palmer House celebrated 150 years of its rich history with former employees, guests and performers Wednesday.

Pictures from the hotel's history were projected on the walls inside the Grand Ballroom as attendees enjoyed cake and champagne.

The Palmer House started as a love story with founder Potter Palmer giving it to his wife, Bertha Honore. It opened in September 1871, just 13 days before the Great Chicago Fire hit, forcing them to rebuild the hotel.

The Loop hotel has achieved a lot of historic feats in its 150-year life span, including putting the first Alexander Graham Bell telephones in each room and the first Edison light bulbs in rooms and the first contraption that led to the creation of an elevator.

Presidents from Grover Cleveland to Barack Obama have stayed there.

The Palmer House Hotel also survived the COVID-19 pandemic, reopening this summer after being closed for 14 months.

"We celebrate the remarkable legacy of Potter and Bertha Honore Palmer and the many subsequent owners, all wonderful stewards of historic preservation, of the Palmer House Hotel. Certainly one of the grandest hotels ever built," said Larry Horowitz from the Historic Hotels of America.

The Palmer House Hotel is also credited with the creation of chocolate brownies, of which many were available at Wednesday's celebration.