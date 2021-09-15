'Parapalooza' taking place at Illinois home where teenage girl was thought to be possessed

If you've always wanted to hunt ghosts, this weekend is your opportunity.

The 3rd Annual Parapalozza is happening Saturday in Iroquois County.

It's taking place at the Roff Home which dates back to 1846, when a teenage girl named Mary Roff was thought to be possessed and spoke to spirits.

Tours of the home will be given during the day for $10. There will be vendors, food, ghost bingo, tarot card readings and a live podcast.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"We're going to make it a really good atmosphere because I always believe when I do things like this, this is a very active spiritual home, that we want everything to be positive in there," said Neal Gibbons, a paranormal investigator.

The house won a preservation award last year.

Advertisement

You can check out Gravesite Paranormal on Facebook for more information about Saturday's event.