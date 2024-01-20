Park Ridge man killed after crashing car into tree: police

A man was killed in a single-car crash in Park Ridge late Friday night.

Park Ridge police and the fire department were dispatched to the 1400 block of S. Western Avenue after a vehicle crashed into a tree at 11:34 p.m.

The driver, a 65-year-old man, crashed a 2007 Hyundai Sonata. He was identified as Donald Moderhock of Park Ridge.

Police say Moderhock lived a block away from where he crashed. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Park Ridge Police Department continues to investigate this crash and is working with the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.