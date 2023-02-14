Park Ridge students recognizing teachers with new tradition 'Maine South Finest Project'

Students at Maine South High School spread love and appreciation this Valentine's Day, hoping to start a year round trend.

How do you show appreciation to a favorite teacher? At Maine South in Park Ridge, a group of students has come up with a fun and surprising way to say thanks.

Armed with a megaphone and members of the schools marching band, a group of students burst into several classrooms Tuesday to honor three Maine South teachers.

They call themselves the Maine South Finest Project, and they’ve been doing this every month for more than a year.

"This is amazing. This is the best. This is really touching, thank you," said Tona Costello, world languages teacher at Maine South.

It started as a way to celebrate the return from Covid-19 and recognize teachers making a difference in their lives.

The teachers don’t know they’ve been selected until the student’s march into their class and present them with a poster.

"It is [special], well they’re what it’s all about. And to have them honor you, makes me feel special. I’m happy, thank you," said Paul Bellisario, Maine South English teacher.

"I think my favorite thing about the ceremonies is seeing all the different reactions. Some teachers are shocked and they don’t know what to say. Some are almost crying and it makes me feel like what we’re doing is good, makes everyone happy," said Gaetano Iannotta, a senior student at Maine South.

So far, they’ve honored almost 30 teachers this year. And although one of the leaders of this effort is about to graduate, he hopes they’ve launched a tradition that will continue for years to come.