Pat Sajak seemingly mocks contestant over wrong answer in grand prize final round

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak seemingly made fun of a contestant who made it all the way to the final round on the iconic game show, only to fumble the answer and ultimately lose.

The contestant, a Georgia-based professor named Ashwin, made it all the way to the game’s bonus round and chose the "Person" category.

Ashwin needed to answer the two-word phrase correctly in under 10 seconds in order to win the mystery bonus prize. Seven letters in total were missing from the puzzle.

"Mechanical expert, principal expert, whimsical expert," Ashwin wondered out loud, stumbling with his final answer.

After the 10 seconds elapsed, Sajak then seemingly shaded the contestant. "We were thinking money here — ‘Financial expert,'" the longtime host said. "Well, you disappointed your financial expert," Sajak joked.

Commenters on the now viral YouTube video were in shock over Ashwin fumbling the easy puzzle, with one fan writing: "That was one of the easiest final puzzles ever… come on, dude!"

Last month, Sajak hinted at his retirement from the show, which he's hosted for more than 40 years:

"Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not going to do this for another 40 years."

"The end is near," the TV icon told "Entertainment Tonight."

