Woman found dead after apparent fall from building on Chicago's Near North Side

A woman was found dead Thursday evening after apparently falling from a building on Chicago's Near North Side.

What we know:

Officers responded around 8:19 p.m. to the intersection of St. Clair and Ohio streets, according to the Chicago Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman lying unresponsive on the ground.

Police said preliminary information indicates the woman fell from a nearby building. She suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the fall were immediately available.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident as a death investigation.