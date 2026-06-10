Alphonso Talley pleads not guilty in killing of Chicago police officer

The Brief A man accused of fatally shooting Chicago police Officer John Bartholomew and wounding another officer at a hospital pleaded not guilty Wednesday. Prosecutors say Alphanso Talley pulled a hidden handgun while in custody and opened fire during a medical examination before fleeing and being recaptured. Talley faces murder, attempted murder and other charges, with his next court appearance scheduled for July 30.



A man accused of shooting two Chicago police officers, killing one of them, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Alphanso Talley, 27, pleaded not guilty in Cook County court to multiple charges stemming from the April 24 shooting, including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery of a peace officer, according to the Chicago Police Department. Officer John Bartholomew, 38, was killed in the incident.

Chicago police officers shot

The backstory:

The shooting occurred about 11 a.m. at the Swedish Hospital. Bartholomew and another officer — a 57-year-old, 21-year veteran who has not been identified — had Talley in custody in connection with an earlier armed robbery.

Talley and another suspect allegedly robbed a Family Dollar store hours before on West Lawrence Avenue, pistol-whipping a female employee and taking her wallet and keys.

Police tracked Talley using a GPS device attached to the stolen money and took him into custody, the AP reported. Talley told officers he had ingested narcotics and was taken to the hospital with the two officers.

While preparing for a CT scan, Talley removed his clothes and was covered with a blanket. Authorities said he reached under the blanket, produced a handgun and shot both officers.

He then fled through a window but was apprehended a short time later. The shooting forced a temporary closure of the hospital.

Rap sheet

Dig deeper:

At the time of the shooting, Talley already had several prior arrests and convictions spanning the past nine years, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.

His rap sheet includes a conviction for four counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm in 2017, unlawful use or possession of a firearm by a felon with a prior conviction in 2021, battery on a peace officer in 2023 and possession/aiding and abetting a stolen motor vehicle.

What's next:

Talley's next court appearance is scheduled for July 25.