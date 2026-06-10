LIVE: Severe weather barrels toward Chicago area

The Brief Severe thunderstorms are expected to move into northern Illinois between 2 and 3 p.m. Wednesday, bringing the risk of tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flooding. Damaging straight-line winds up to 75 mph are the primary concern, while heat index values could reach 100 degrees. An even greater severe weather threat is possible Thursday, including the potential for strong tornadoes, very large hail and destructive winds.



Chicago is under the threat of severe weather Wednesday with all hazards in play, including tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.

The forecast:

Storms are expected to move into northern Illinois from the west between about 2 and 3 p.m., with strong to severe storms remaining possible through the evening and into the overnight hours.

The primary threat will be damaging straight-line winds, with gusts potentially exceeding 75 mph. Large hail up to 1 inch in diameter is also possible. Tornadoes and localized flooding cannot be ruled out.

Chicago severe weather live updates

3 p.m. — A ground delay will be in effect at O'Hare Airport with average delays of nearly 5 hours until 3 a.m.

12 p.m. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for DeKalb and McHenry counties in Illinois, and Kenosha County in Wisconsin until 7 p.m.

Temperatures are hot today, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. Combined with humidity, heat index values are expected to climb to around 100 degrees.

What's next:

Thursday could bring an even more significant severe weather threat to the Chicago area.

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Storms may begin developing by late morning, with the risk increasing through the afternoon and evening. The most dangerous period is expected between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

There is the potential for strong tornadoes rated EF2 or higher, large hail exceeding 2 inches in diameter, damaging winds between 60 and 80 mph, and periods of heavy rain.