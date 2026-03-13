Strong winds cause semi-truck rollovers on I-65 in northwest Indiana: sheriff
INDIANA - Strong winds led to two semi-truck rollovers on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana Friday afternoon, authorities said.
What we know:
According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield, two rollover crashes occurred on I-65:
- Southbound at mile marker 222: All lanes are closed, and drivers must divert at or before State Road 10.
- Northbound at mile marker 238: The truck rolled into a ditch. Traffic is slow but still moving.
It's unclear whether anyone was injured.
State police urged drivers to avoid I-65 if possible due to strong winds in the area.
Dig deeper:
Powerful winds on Friday also caused problems in the Chicago area.
A high wind warning remains in effect for the Chicago area until 4 p.m., with gusts that could reach up to 60 mph.
A special education high school in Chicago’s northwest suburbs canceled classes after strong winds tore part of the building’s roof off.
Ground stops were also briefly issued at O’Hare International Airport during the morning hours, and several trees were knocked down overnight.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Indiana State Police and previous FOX Chicago reporting.