Strong winds cause semi-truck rollovers on I-65 in northwest Indiana: sheriff

The Brief Strong winds caused two semi-truck rollovers on I-65 in northwest Indiana Friday afternoon, closing southbound lanes near mile marker 222 and slowing northbound traffic near mile marker 238. It’s unclear whether anyone was injured, and Indiana State Police are urging drivers to avoid the interstate due to dangerous wind conditions. The powerful winds also caused problems around Chicago, including a school roof being torn off, downed trees and a brief ground stop at O’Hare Airport.



Strong winds led to two semi-truck rollovers on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana Friday afternoon, authorities said.

What we know:

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield, two rollover crashes occurred on I-65:

Southbound at mile marker 222: All lanes are closed, and drivers must divert at or before State Road 10.

Northbound at mile marker 238: The truck rolled into a ditch. Traffic is slow but still moving.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured.

State police urged drivers to avoid I-65 if possible due to strong winds in the area.

Dig deeper:

Powerful winds on Friday also caused problems in the Chicago area.

A high wind warning remains in effect for the Chicago area until 4 p.m., with gusts that could reach up to 60 mph.

A special education high school in Chicago’s northwest suburbs canceled classes after strong winds tore part of the building’s roof off.

Ground stops were also briefly issued at O’Hare International Airport during the morning hours, and several trees were knocked down overnight.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.