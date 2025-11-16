Paws on duty: Cook County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad welcomes K9 Riz

Cook County Sheriff's Department welcomed a new pup to the Bomb Squad – K9 Riz.

What we know:

The German Shorthaired Pointer will turn 2 in January, according to a social media post. When he gets a break from his very important job of keeping people safe, Riz loves belly rubs, scratches, and staying right beside his best pal – his dad.

Riz also loves to meet new friends on his walks through the neighborhood.

"Welcome to the team, Riz. We’re so lucky to have you!" the Cook County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

The post also included photos of Riz running around in a field and playing with a ball toy.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ K9 Riz (Cook County Sheriff's Office)