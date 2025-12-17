Pedestrian critically hurt in possible hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was struck by a car and critically injured early Wednesday in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.
What we know:
Around 1:39 a.m., officers found an approximately 40-year-old woman lying in the middle of the street with several injuries, according to Chicago police.
Paramedics treated the woman at the scene and took her to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
Police said the woman may have been injured in a hit-and-run incident. CPD's Major Accident unit is investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.