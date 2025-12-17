Chicago weather: Mild start today before rain and a sharp cooldown

The Brief Chicago reached 40 degrees and will stay mild today, though clouds increase. Rain arrives by the morning commute Wednesday before temperatures fall sharply and a brief snow shower is possible later in the day. Colder air follows into Friday, then quieter and milder weather returns for the weekend and Christmas week.



With the help of uninterrupted sunshine yesterday, temperatures overperformed and we hit 40 degrees. This was Chicago’s first time above freezing since last Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

All night long temperatures have been above freezing and are poised to once again hit at least the 40° mark today. However, it will be much cloudier.

A storm system approaches overnight tonight and out ahead of it will be a surge of even milder air, but there will also be some rain that should arrive by the morning commute. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 40s but a cold front in the afternoon will cause temperatures to drop rapidly.

The rain should be done around noon followed by a snow shower late in the afternoon, possibly concurrent with the commute. Accumulations are not expected, but a dusting will be possible.

Thursday night will be much colder with low temperatures in the teens. The chill will remain on Friday when highs will only be in the mid to upper 20s.

A quiet weekend is on the way with temperatures returning to the low 40s on Saturday then dropping a few degrees for highs in the 30s on Sunday. Next week looks warmer than normal with models still strongly suggesting that Christmas Day will be unseasonably toasty. The European model has us well into the 50s. No significant snow storms or arctic outbreaks are in sight.