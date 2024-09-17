Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian dies after being struck by freight train in Kane County: sheriff

By Jenna Carroll
Published  September 17, 2024 4:08pm CDT
Kane County
FOX 32 Chicago

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A pedestrian was killed Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a freight train in Kane County. 

At about 2:51 p.m., the Kane County Sheriff's Office responded to the railroad tracks at Big Timber Road and Coombs Road in Rutland Township.

When deputies arrived, they located a pedestrian who had been struck by a CPKC freight train and died as a result.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

The roadway remains shutdown as the Kane County Sheriff's Investigations Division continues to investigate.