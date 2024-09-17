Pedestrian dies after being struck by freight train in Kane County: sheriff

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a freight train in Kane County.

At about 2:51 p.m., the Kane County Sheriff's Office responded to the railroad tracks at Big Timber Road and Coombs Road in Rutland Township.

When deputies arrived, they located a pedestrian who had been struck by a CPKC freight train and died as a result.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

The roadway remains shutdown as the Kane County Sheriff's Investigations Division continues to investigate.