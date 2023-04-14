Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Chatham

A man died Friday night after he was hit by a car in Chatham on the South Side.

At about 7:30 p.m., the 59-year-old was in the 8800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when the driver of a Chrysler traveling south struck him, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was cited for failure to provide a driver’s license and no valid insurance, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit was investigating.