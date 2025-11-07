Woman critically hurt after being hit by car crossing DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The Brief A woman was critically injured after being struck by an SUV that ran a red light on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Thursday night. The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was cited as police continue to investigate.



A woman was critically injured after being hit by a car Thursday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

What we know:

The woman was crossing the street just before 9 p.m. when she was hit by an SUV that disregarded a traffic signal in the 3600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to police.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition. The 26-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was issued several citations.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.