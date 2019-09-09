Pedestrian killed in Waukegan hit-and-run

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run Saturday in north suburban Waukegan.

The man, in his 50s, was hit about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 2400 block of Washington Street, according to a statement from Waukegan police.

He was taken to a hospital in serious condition and died later that morning, police said. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The Lake County coroner’s office is expected to perform an autopsy on Monday.

Investigators believe the black sedan was speeding westbound on Washington when it hit the man, police said. Witnesses in the area described hearing a “very loud exhaust.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department’s tip line at 847-360-9001.