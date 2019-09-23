Pedestrian struck by Metra train near Glen Ellyn, UP-W service running with delays

A person was hit by a Metra train Monday near west suburban Glen Ellyn.

The Union Pacific-West line train was traveling into Chicago about 5:35 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian near Glen Ellyn, according to a tweet on the Metra UP-W account.

Both inbound and outbound trains were halted but began moving on one track about an hour and a half later, Metra said. Extensive delays are anticipated.

Outbound trains are not departing Chicago until 7:40 a.m., Metra said. CTA will honor Metra tickets on the Green Line at the Harlem/Lake, Oak Park and Kedzie stations.

The pedestrian’s condition was not immediately clear.