Pedestrian struck and killed on Chicago's NW Side

The Brief A pedestrian was killed Tuesday evening after being struck by an SUV on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Police say a 70-year-old driver hit the woman near Foster and Pulaski around 6:15 p.m., and she later died at the hospital. The victim has not been identified, and CPD’s Major Accident Unit is investigating whether charges will be filed.



A pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV Tuesday evening on Chicago's Northwest Side.

What we know:

Around 6:15 p.m., a 70-year-old man was driving westbound in a Chevrolet SUV on Foster Avenue when he struck a female of unknown age near Pulaski Road, according to CPD.

She was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she later died. As of Wednesday morning, she had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

CPD's Major Accident Unit is investigating the crash. It was not immediately clear if the driver will face charges.