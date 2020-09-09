People robbed at gunpoint on the North Side

Four people were recently robbed at gunpoint on the North Side.

In each incident victims were approached by at least two men who started a conversation, before pulling out a gun and stealing property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened

Aug. 24 in the 1800 block of North Dayton Avenue;

Aug. 27 in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue;

Aug. 27 in the 600 block of North Kingsbury Street; and

Sept. 5 in the 400 block of North New Street.

Anyone with information should call Area Three detectives are investigating.