Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series streaming on Disney+

One of the most popular young-adult book series of all time is now a new series streaming on Disney+.

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" kicks off this week with a two-episode premiere. The first season of the new TV series will cover the first book: "The Lightning Thief."

The stars of the new series – Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri – sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the series, and Scobell told Jake what advice he’d love to tell his future self at the end of the "Percy Jackson" run.

"I don’t think I’d give him a piece of advice," Scobell said. "I guess I’d ask him ‘What’s it like now that it’s all over.’ And ‘keep reading the books.’"

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is streaming now on Disney+.