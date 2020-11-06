Person charged with stabbing Chicago cop during mental health crisis in South Chicago

article

A person is facing felony charges after allegedly stabbing a Chicago police officer Thursday during a mental health emergency at an apartment in South Chicago.

Francisco Bulmer, 26, was charged with one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, Chicago police said.

Bulmer allegedly stabbed the officer about 11:15 p.m. after police were called to the 9000 block of South Burley Avenue for a “mental health disturbance,” police said. The officer was hospitalized in fair condition.

Bulmer is due in bond court Saturday.