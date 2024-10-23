Person critically injured after being electrocuted in East Dundee

A person was electrocuted in East Dundee Wednesday morning.

Around 9:24 a.m., the East Dundee and Countryside Fire Protection District responded to the 700 block of South Dundee Avenue for a report of a person electrocuted.

First responders assisted the victim and transported him to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

No additional injuries were reported, and businesses in the area stayed open.

Authorities confirmed the incident was accidental, but no further details have been released.