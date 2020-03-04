Person in north suburban Glencoe being monitored for coronavirus

In Illinois, another patient is being monitored for the coronavirus.

The city of Chicago and state officials insist there is no major threat of the public catching COVID-19.

But 25 miles north of the city in suburban Glencoe, health officials are monitoring a Public Works Department employee who did work this week but had little contact with the public.

A statement from village leaders says, “A Public Works Department employee was exposed to a different individual, who was subsequently confirmed to be infected with coronavirus (COVID-19). The employee is not showing any signs of the virus and is self-monitoring and under voluntary quarantine at home.”

Dr. Allison Arwady is with the Chicago Department of Public Health.

“The number of people that will continue to get tested will continue to rise,” Arwady said.

As of now, more than 120 people have been tested in Illinois and there are four confirmed cases. The first two cases were a couple that recovered and were released from a Hoffman Estates hospital last month.

The two most recent cases involve a husband in his 70s, who is at Northwest Community Hospital in isolation, and his wife who is quarantined at home. They never traveled abroad.

In Chicago, 911 dispatchers have received nine calls from people that thought they showed symptoms of the virus. Juan Hernandez with the Chicago Fire Department says ems crews are concerned for their own safety and suiting up in hazmat suits.

“Inform our call takers of what their symptoms are, so when firefighters and ems respond, they are in protective equipment,” Hernandez said.

The city of Chicago says they are prepared on every level.

The Chicago Department of Public Health says they will announce immediately when a person has been diagnosed to prevent the virus from spreading.