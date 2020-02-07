Illinois couple with coronavirus discharged from Chicago-area hospital

article

An Illinois couple diagnosed with the coronavirus has been released from a Chicago-area hospital, officials announced Friday.

The husband and wife — both in their 60s — were the first case of person-to-person transmission of the disease in the United States.

They were recently released from St. Alexius Medical Center in suburban Hoffman Estates to their home, and will remain on isolation, a spokesperson for Amita Health said Friday in an emailed statement.

In the statement, the patients said: “With it being an uncomfortable situation, the care and the services we’ve received have been great.”

The woman was diagnosed with coronavirus after returning on Jan. 13 from central China, health officials have said. Her husband was hospitalized soon after.

“Everyone’s been very kind and very respectful,” the couple said in the statement. “This has been the best healthcare experience we’ve ever had, but we’re definitely looking forward to getting home and getting life back to normal.”