Person killed on Jane Addams Tollway in multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailers

A person died in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway near northwest suburban Belvidere.

Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailer's and a minivan about 6:36 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90 near Belvidere Road, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Westbound traffic was being diverted off at Route 23 for extended lane closures near Belvidere, according to police.

The crash was being investigated by Illinois State Police.

No other information was immediately available.