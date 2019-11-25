Person of interest identified in shooting of Chicago rapper 'Lil Reese'

article

A person of interest has been identified and a vehicle has been recovered related to the shooting of Chicago rapper Lil Reese earlier this month, according to Country Club Hills Public Safety Director William Brown.

Brown added that investigators are awaiting a judge to issue an arrest warrant before they can arrest the individual.

On Nov. 11, officers initially responded to the area of 167th Street and Pulaski Road for reports of a shooting, according to Country Club Hills police.

When they arrived, officers found a vehicle with fresh blood in the driver’s seat and on the ground next to the door, police said. Witnesses said a man had taken the victim from the scene.

Advocate Christ Medical Center officials identified the wounded man as Tavares Taylor, who's known as Lil Reese, and said he was in critical condition at the time. He was released a few days later.

The 26-year-old emerged from Chicago’s drill scene in the early 2010s, according to Wikipedia. The rapper became well known -- in the U.S. and internationally -- for his collaboration with local artist Chief Keef. Taylor was featured on Keef’s single “I Don’t Like” in 2012, which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 at #73.

“Lil Reese” has worked with artists such as Rick Ross, Drake, Juelz Santana, Lil Durk, Young Jeezy, Twista, Fredo Santana, Wale and Waka Flocka Flame. He also worked with producer No I.D., who has produced music for artists such as Common and Kanye West.

