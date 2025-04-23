Person of interest in custody after veteran Chicago fire captain dies in garage blaze: police

The Brief A Chicago fire captain died early Wednesday while battling a garage fire in the city's Austin neighborhood. A mayday call was issued after part of the structure collapsed, striking Capt. David Meyer. Meyer was taken to Stroger Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



A Chicago fire captain died Wednesday morning while battling a blaze inside a garage in the city’s Austin neighborhood, and a person of interest is in custody in connection with the fire.

Capt. David Meyer, 54, died from injuries suffered while fighting a fire at 1239 N. Pine Ave.

Fire crews had extinguished the fire and were beginning salvage and overhaul operations when the collapse occurred, Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.

Meyer was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Capt. David Meyer | Chicago Fire Department

According to the Office of Fire Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the fire was caused by the "ignition of contents of a trash bin by human action."

The evidence has been turned over to the Chicago Police Department for a criminal investigation, officials said.

Further details on the person of interest have not been released by police.

Mayday call issued for Chicago firefighter

What we know:

A mayday call was issued after the collapse, and CFD members surrounded Meyer’s family as they arrived at the hospital. Family members and fellow firefighters were visibly emotional, officials said.

Meyer joined the department in 1996 and was most recently assigned to Truck 29. He spent most of his career serving Chicago’s West Side and was described as well-respected and a steady presence in both his family and the department.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters, a son and his parents. His wife said the two had been together since they were 15 years old.

What they're saying:

"We go to work every day and we never know if we're going to come home, but this is what we love to do, and he was really good at it," Nance-Holt said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said he prayed with Meyer's family and praised his dedication as a public servant.

"Let this be a constant reminder of how vulnerable and fleeting life can be. Let us not take one another for granted. As the mayor of the City of Chicago, I will continue to call on all of us to come together during this time of grief and loss but I'm confident that through prayer and through support, we'll get through it," Johnson said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker also issued a statement mourning Meyer’s death.

"I’m deeply saddened to hear that Captain David Meyer, who served the people of Chicago for almost 30 years, passed away this morning in the line of duty. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and the CFD as we mourn the loss of a true hero. May his memory be a blessing," Pritzker said.