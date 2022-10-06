Person questioned in shooting that wounded man in Lawndale

A person of interest is being questioned in a shooting that wounded a man Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 46-year-old man was outside around 8:38 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Central Park where he was shot at multiple times, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds throughout the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are questioning a person of interest in the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.