Person shot dead in Homan Square

A person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Homan Square neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The male was near the back of a home around 1:28 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw Street when he was struck in the back by gunfire, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.