A person was shot Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 5:14 a.m. on Interstate 290 near Kolmar Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound thought to be serious but not life-threatening, state police said.

Lanes were closed around 7 a.m. for an investigation and were reopened about 7:45 a.m., state police said.