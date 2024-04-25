Daniel Martinez murder: Security guard pleads guilty in Palos Hills marine's death

The man charged with killing a Palos Hills marine veteran changed his plea to guilty.

Daniel Martinez, 23, was stabbed to death in March 2022 in a fight outside a Boston bar.

He was stabbed by a bar security guard — identified as 38-year-old Alvaro Larrama — while visiting the city for St. Patrick's Day, according to prosecutors.

Martinez and his friends had left the bar, called Sons of Boston, but tried to get back inside. That's when a fight broke out, ultimately leading to Martinez's death.

Initially, Larrama pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. However, on Thursday, he changed his plea.

He was sentenced to 17 to 20 years in prison.

