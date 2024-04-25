Northwestern students set up encampment on Evanston campus in support of Palestine

Northwestern University staff and students set up an encampment on the Evanston campus Thursday morning to show support for Palestine.

Over a hundred people showed up and roughly 20 tents were erected at 7 a.m. in Deering Meadow between Deering Library and Sheridan Road on the university's campus.

Educators for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace and the Student Liberation Union planned the encampment, citing student and alumni opposition to what they say are partnerships that legitimize genocide and occupation in Palestine.

The groups issued a statement Thursday morning, condemning the university:

"Northwestern students report the administration is curtailing free speech. The school is intimidating both students and educators who speak out against Israeli apartheid and occupation. The student liberation encampment will create a safe space for those who want to show their support of the Palestinian people."

The protesters said the encampment will remain until the university meets their three demands:

Protect student civil liberties and safety

End partnerships that legitimize genocide and occupation

Disclose and Divest from war and apartheid

Northwestern University enacted an interim addendum to the student code of conduct on Thursday that stated any installation of tents or other temporary structures on school property is prohibited.

Northwestern President Michael Schill released a statement on the encampment.

"Earlier this morning, a group of demonstrators attempted to set up a tent encampment on Deering Meadow and were informed that doing so is prohibited under University policies. After discussions with University officials, some demonstrators removed their tents. Others refused and were cited by Northwestern Police. Their tents were removed by the University.

Freedom of expression and enlightened debate are among our institution’s guiding principles and priorities. At the same time, the University prioritizes the safety and well-being of all community members as well as the importance of not disrupting classes and our educational mission."

Similar campus protests have taken place across the country this week, most prominently at Columbia University and the University of Southern California.