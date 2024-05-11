Employee at Geneva facility arrested for sexually abusing resident: officials

article

A 22-year-old Chicago man is in custody on multiple charges in connection with a sexual abuse case at a facility for people with disabilities in Geneva.

Isaiah Fields is charged with the following, according to the Kane County State's Attorney:

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, Class X Felony, (3 counts)

Criminal Sexual Assault, Class 1 Felony

Aggravated Battery, Class 3 Felony

Fields is accused of sexually assaulting the victim between Aug. 1, 2023 - Sept. 5, 2023.

He reportedly worked at the facility, the Marklund Hyde Center, and knew the victim had "a severe or profound intellectual disability and was unable to give consent," the state's attorney's office said.

The victim, who was housed at the facility, was later found to be pregnant.

She gave birth at Delnor Hospital in Geneva and has since returned to her home at Marklund.

Three male staff members at the facility were placed on leave after the sexual abuse allegations surfaced.

The Kane's County Sheriff's Office tested multiple DNA swabs of the male employees. After Field's DNA test came back positive, he was taken into custody, officials said.

He was arrested Friday, May 10, and is currently being held in the Kane County Jail while his case is still pending.

Marklund President & CEO Gil Fonger issued a statement on the case Sunday, shared below:

"Since we first reported the case of sexual abuse against a Marklund resident on April 9, we have worked closely with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. We are grateful for their diligent efforts, as well as the support of the Kane County State’s Attorney, which has led to the arrest of a former Marklund staff member. Knowing that this nightmare has reached this stage, it feels like a huge weight has been lifted off our organization, and allowed us all to breathe a sigh of relief. While it cannot change the past, we are at least confident in knowing that justice will be served. Our administration team will continue to cooperate throughout the judicial process. Please note: Due to HIPAA regulations, we cannot comment on the health status of any resident."