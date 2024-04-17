Sexual abuse allegations at Geneva facility: 3 staff members placed on leave after resident's pregnancy

Three male staff members at a facility for people with disabilities in Geneva were placed on leave after a resident became pregnant, allegedly the result of sexual abuse.

The Marklund Hyde Center said Wednesday its administration was notified of the sexual abuse allegations on April 9. They then reported the case to the Kane County Sheriff and the Illinois Dept. of Public Health.

Families, guardians and staff were informed on April 10.

"In our 70-year history, we have never experienced anything like this. I can guarantee that we will do everything possible to ensure that Marklund will continue to provide a safe home for those we serve and the quality care and support that families have always expected from us," said Gil Fonger, Marklund president and CEO. "The safety and security of our residents is always our top concern."

The three male staff members, who haven't been named, have also taken part in DNA tests and interviews as part of the investigation, officials say.

The resident delivered the baby at Delnor Hospital in Geneva and has since returned to her home at Marklund.

"Marklund administration is fully cooperating with IDPH and the Kane County Sheriff's Office in the ongoing investigation and taking their lead on what details can and cannot be released," the nursing home said in a statement. "In addition, Marklund is following HIPAA regulations with regard to confidentiality of personal health information."

Officials are also investigating how the resident's pregnancy went unnoticed. However, the facility says the resident's disability may have helped mask it.

Marlund has campuses in Geneva, Bloomingdale and Elgin. They serve people of all ages with severe, developmental disabilities and special health care needs.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.