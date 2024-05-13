CTA president urged to resign by Chicago City Council members

More than a dozen Chicago City Council members plan to back a resolution to remove the current Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) president.

The resolution will be introduced to the City Council by Alderperson Andre Vasquez at the meeting on May 22.

Dorval Carter was appointed CTA president by former Mayor Rahm Emanual in 2015. A total of 19 aldermen are calling for him to step down or be fired.

"Chicagoans have been asking us for too long to make a change, and the number of Alders who have joined that call is growing by the day," Vasquez said. "As a result of what I believe to be failed leadership at the CTA, our public transportation has failed to come back to pre-pandemic ridership levels the way other comparable cities have."

CTA President Dorval Carter speaks while appearing, Feb. 27, 2024, at a quarterly hearing at Chicago City Council on CTA services. Carter was grilled over CTA service, safety, and crime. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty I Expand

According to the resolution, Carter lacked transparency when it came to service cuts, hiring and the declining sense of safety for riders who depend on public transit.

The full resolution can be found here or below: