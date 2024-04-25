Expand / Collapse search

2024 NFL Draft: Live Updates from Detroit as the Chicago Bears pick No. 1 overall

By Chris Kwiecinski
Published  April 25, 2024 5:45am CDT
Bears fans gear up for NFL Draft, Poles says tune-in Thursday

Chicago is buzzing with excitement with just two days until the Bears make the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

DETROIT - The 2024 NFL Draft is here. All eyes are on the Chicago Bears.

Follow along with our live coverage as the Bears change the complexion of their future in Detroit.

2024 NFL Draft - Chicago Bears Live Coverage

The Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Bears will only have four picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, due to trades and past moves.

The Bears have:

Round 1, Pick 1

Round 1, Pick 9

Round 3, Pick 74

Round 4, Pick 122

2024 NFL Draft caps a massive week for the Bears

Not only will the Bears have their quarterback of the future, but they'll have their future home in the works, too.

On Wednesday, the Bears unveiled their plans for a multi-billion dollar stadium on the Chicago lakefront.

The stadium will replace Solider Field and will have the capacity to host Super Bowls, Final Fours and other massive sporting events.   

Ryan Poles, Ian Cunningham preview the 2024 NFL Draft

Chicago Bears' Ryan Poles and Ian Cunningham preview the 2024 NFL Draft

Two days before the Chicago Bears make the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, general manager Ryan Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham previewed what the Bears are looking for, and what they've seen so far in Caleb Williams.

First and North - What should the Bears do at No. 9?

1st & North: NFL Draft preview, who will Chicago Bears pick?

In this special edition of 1st & North, FOX 32's Lou Canellis weighs in on the Chicago Bears' picks and the expected choice of USC star quarterback Caleb Williams.