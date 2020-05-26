Phoenix ties 1910 record of 112 as heat wave hits Southwest

The Southwest is experiencing a heat wave and possibly record-breaking temperatures this week.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, predicts dangerously hot weather starting on Wednesday.

In Phoenix, National Weather Service officials say the temperature reached 112°F at Sky Harbor, tying a record that was set 110 years ago, in 1910.

In addition, NWS issued an Excessive Heat Warning for 13 counties:

La Paz, Mohave, and Yuma from 10 a.m. May 27 to 8 p.m. May 29

Gila, Maricopa, and Pinal from 10 a.m. May 27 to 8 p.m. May 31

Coconino and Yavapai from 10 a.m. May 28 to 8 p.m. May 29

Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima and Santa Cruz from 12 p.m. May 28 to 8 p.m. May 31

The excessive heat warning was originally set to expire on May 30 at 8 p.m. for Maricopa, Gila, Pinal, Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima and Santa Cruz counties.

Albuquerque’s weather will go from 80 degrees on Tuesday to 89 the next day, and Las Vegas will see triple-digit temperatures on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says some records may be broken or tied.

AZDHS states the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

