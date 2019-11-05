Photos released of vehicle wanted in series of Irving Park shootings

article

Chicago police released photos of a vehicle wanted in a series of shootings that wounded two men early Monday in Irving Park.

Police said the vehicle was involved in three shootings between 1 a.m. and about 4:20 a.m. in the Northwest Side neighborhood.

The suspects were described as two males who wore face masks and dark clothing, police said. They were driving a newer model Acura with a moon roof and tinted windows.

No one was injured in the first shooting, which happened about 1:05 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Kimball Avenue, police said.

Police say this vehicle is wanted in three shooting that happened in Irving Park on Nov. 4, 2019. | Chicago police

Less that two hours later, the vehicle was at a shooting in the 4300 block of North Troy Street, police said. A 35-year-old man was in his own vehicle about 2:52 a.m. when someone approached him and fired shots, police said.

The man was hit in the back, and was able to run to Montrose Avenue, where a bystander flagged down officers, police said. His condition stabilized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

The last shooting wounded a 43-year-old man in the in the 4900 block of North Kimball Avenue, police said. He was sitting in his car about 4:20 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots.

He was shot in the hand and took himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.

Anyone with information about the wanted vehicle is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.