Pilot killed in McHenry County plane crash identified

A pilot killed when his plane crashed in suburban Wonder Lake last Friday has been identified.

Around 5:15 p.m., deputies with the McHenry County Sheriff's Office responded to a single airplane crash near Galt Airport.

The aircraft involved was a EA-300LC, officials said.

The pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The pilot has been identified as Claude Sonday of Bull Valley. An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday and toxicology reports were still pending.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office contacted the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration. All three agencies were investigating the incident.