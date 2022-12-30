Pilsen residents protest property tax hikes

In protest of significant tax hikes, some Pilsen residents held a protest.

They made signs and then caravanned downtown, ending at the Cook County building, where they held a press conference.

Property owners say their bills doubled or tripled from last year. The average tax bill in Pilsen jumped 46 percent, a greater increase than in any other Chicago neighborhood.

The neighborhood's alderman wants the state legislature to take action, making it illegal to increase property taxes by more than 25 percent and forcing a moratorium on fees and fines associated with late payments.