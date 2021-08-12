Pitchfork Music Festival lays out COVID safety guidelines

COVID safety guidelines have been updated for the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago.

Just like Lollapalooza, attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. The festival will accept vaccination cards or a photo/electronic copy

Masks will also be recommended.

The festival runs from Sept. 10-12 at Union Park.

Headliners for the festival include Phoebe Bridgers, Erykah Badu, St. Vincent and Flying Lotus.

Weekend passes and single-day tickets are on sale here.