Pitchfork Music Festival lays out COVID safety guidelines
CHICAGO - COVID safety guidelines have been updated for the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago.
Just like Lollapalooza, attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. The festival will accept vaccination cards or a photo/electronic copy
Masks will also be recommended.
The festival runs from Sept. 10-12 at Union Park.
Headliners for the festival include Phoebe Bridgers, Erykah Badu, St. Vincent and Flying Lotus.
Weekend passes and single-day tickets are on sale here.