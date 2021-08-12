Expand / Collapse search

Pitchfork Music Festival lays out COVID safety guidelines

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 32 Chicago

Pitchfork lays out COVID safety guidelines

The festival runs from September 10th -12th at Union Park.

CHICAGO - COVID safety guidelines have been updated for the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago. 

Just like Lollapalooza, attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.  The festival will accept vaccination cards or a photo/electronic copy 

Masks will also be recommended. 

The festival runs from Sept. 10-12 at Union Park. 

Headliners for the festival include Phoebe Bridgers, Erykah Badu, St. Vincent and Flying Lotus.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Weekend passes and single-day tickets are on sale here.