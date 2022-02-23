Pizza delivery drivers in Chicago robbed at gunpoint

Police issued a community alert Wednesday after several pizza delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint in the past month on Chicago's Northwest Side.

In each incident, a person delivering pizza in the Humboldt Park neighborhood arrives at a residence where a gunman or group of people rob them at gunpoint.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

At 6:52 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 1000 block of North Springfield Avenue

At 10:27 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 1000 block of North Springfield Avenue

At 3:48 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 4300 block of West Thomas Street

In the most recent robbery, the suspect shot the delivery driver multiple times after they refused to let them take their car, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 7468253.

