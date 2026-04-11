Pizza delivery drivers targeted in Washington Park robberies: police

The Brief Chicago police are warning about two robberies targeting pizza delivery drivers in Washington Park, where suspects used counterfeit money and threats, including displaying a handgun. The incidents occurred March 22 and April 10 on the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue; suspects are described as Black men in their 20s to 30s. Police urge residents to stay alert, secure their homes, report suspicious activity, and contact detectives with any information.



Chicago police are warning the public of two incidents of suspects robbing pizza delivery drivers in Washington Park.

According to police, two suspects approached an individual who was delivering pizza. The suspects tried to pay for the pizzas with counterfeit money, police said. Then, the suspects allegedly threatened to physically harm the victim, stole the food, and fled on foot. During one exchange, the suspects displayed a black handgun, police say.

The suspects are described as two Black men between the ages of 20 and 30.

Dates and locations:

5600 block of South Wabash Ave. on March 22 at 10:40 p.m. (Washington Park)

5600 block of South Wabash Ave. on April 10 at 5:30 P.M. (Washington Park)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to keep the perimeter of your property well lit, report any suspicious behavior, keep doors and windows locked, save surveillance video, call police if you're a victim immediately.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-040.