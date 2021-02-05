Plane slides off runway at Chicago Executive Airport

A small jet slid off a runway at Chicago Executive Airport during a snow storm Thursday in northwest suburban Wheeling.

A business jet with two people aboard went off the end of the runway about 11:20 p.m., according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane was stopped by the runway’s "engineered material arresting system," which is a graded area designed to stop planes from overrunning the airfield.

The FAA didn’t provide the condition of the passengers. There were no injuries, according to media reports.