Planned Parenthood in Orland Park to expand as more out-of-state patients seek services

Planned Parenthood of Illinois hosted a ribbon-cutting event on Monday with local leaders to announce expansion plans for their Orland Park health center.

Last year, this smaller-scale health center catered to over 3,000 patients. With the expansion, Planned Parenthood of Illinois officials aim to increase their capacity to serve 50 percent more patients.

Planned Parenthood reports that Illinois has experienced the highest influx of out-of-state abortion patients nationwide since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. They note that patients from approximately 40 states have sought their services.

The expanded center is strategically located near the Indiana border and major highways to enhance accessibility for out-of-state patients.

"This health center is perfectly located to welcome Hoosiers who are currently denied both abortion and gender-affirming care in their home state. So we are so proud to welcome patients to this beautiful state-of-the-art health center," said Jennifer Welch, President and CEP of Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

In addition to abortion services, the new health center will provide screenings, gender-affirming care and HIV testing.