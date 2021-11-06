Police in Lake County want you to check surveillance tape, see if you captured car burglars on video

Police in Lake County are wondering if your home surveillance video may have captured a crime spree in progress.

On Thursday night into Friday morning, "a number" of unlocked cars in Winthrop Harbor were burglarized. Another car was stolen, which was fairly easy since the car was unlocked and the key fob was still inside.

The crimes happened in the areas of Geddes, Ellis and Park Avenue.

If you live in those areas, Winthrop Harbor police hope you will check your home video surveillance footage and see if you captured a small red car, or a four-door white car in your neighborhood between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP